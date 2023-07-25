GM earnings soar

By Chris Isidore, CNN

New York (CNN) — General Motors reported its second-quarter earnings surged 59%, and the company raised its full-year profit outlook.

The company said its adjusted earnings reached $2.7 billion, or $1.91 a share. That’s up from the $1.7 billion it reported a year earlier. Analysts surveyed by Refinitiv had been forecasting earnings per share of $1.85 in the quarter.

The company also said it now expects to earn between $9.3 billion to $10.7 billion for the full year, significantly higher than its previous outlook of earnings between $8.4 billion $9.9 billion.

Those earnings forecasts could be derailed though if the company is hit with a strike by the United Auto Workers union. The current labor pact expires September 14, and talks are already off to a contentious start.

UAW President Sean Fain said the union is prepared to strike if the company does not meet its demands. A six-week strike against GM in the last round of talks in 2019 cost the company a reported $2.9 billion.

Shares rose in premarket trading.

This is a developing story. It will be updated

