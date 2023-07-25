Mexican man to be tried on suspicion of setting fire in border bar that killed 11

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A man has been ordered to go on trial in Mexico on suspicion of intentionally setting a fire at a border bar that killed 11 people last week. Prosecutors in the state of Sonora say the Mexican suspect had been ejected from the bar in the border city of San Luis Rio Colorado because he was bothering women there. They say he returned to the bar and doused the place with a flammable liquid and set fire to it. The ensuing fire killed 10 Mexican citizens and one American and injured six others. The man, whose name was not released, will be tried on 11 counts of homicide and six counts of attempted homicide and could face life in prison.

