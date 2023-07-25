Poland’s population constantly shrinking despite pro-family policy

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s state statistical office says that the nation has shrunk again to just under 37.7 million in June despite returning emigrants. A preliminary report published Tuesday by the Statistics Poland office says there were about 130,000 Poles fewer in the European Union country at the end of June compared to a year ago. It was among Poland’s highest decreases since 2010 when the population was about 38.5 million despite a policy of bonuses for families with many children that the current right-wing government launched after taking office at the end of 2015. There were also some 14,000 live births less this year compared to 2022 in the first six months of 2023 despite a pro-family policy and a low unemployment rate.

