Sheriff: Pair wanted for stealing ‘large amounts’ of cash from ‘elderly’ woman’s bank account in Clackamas Co.

By KPTV Staff

Click here for updates on this story

CLACKAMAS COUNTY Oregon (KPTV) — A man and a woman are wanted by Clackamas County Sheriff’s deputies after a woman says the suspects stole her bank card and made several large withdrawals from her account on July 17, the sheriff’s office said Monday.

Deputies responded to Chase Bank at 12400 Southeast Sunnyside Road after an “elderly” woman called 911 about the theft, they said.

According to the victim, she had been at a nearby grocery store earlier in the day and used her debit card to pay. A man and woman in line behind her stood close enough to watch the victim use her PIN number, she said.

As the victim finished the transaction, the man asked if she had dropped a $10 bill and kept trying to give her a $10 bill.

The sheriff’s office said surveillance footage showed the man pull something out of his pocket, drop it, pick it up and then speak with the victim.

The victim said the man and woman followed her out to the parking lot, continuing to ask if she’d dropped something and asking her to check her wallet. Eventually, the victim said she did check her wallet in front of the two suspects. She believes the pair stole her card at that point.

After the victim got home, she received a series of notifications of large withdrawals from her bank account, she said. She drove to her Chase bank branch and said she saw the man and woman at the bank’s checkout line. She yelled that they had stolen her debit card, and the suspects ran out of the bank.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.