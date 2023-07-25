Skip to Content
Six found guilty for Brussels terror attacks, Belgian public broadcaster reports

Published 12:21 AM

By Niamh Kennedy, CNN

(CNN) — A Brussels court on Tuesday found six out of ten suspects guilty of “terrorist murder” in the 2016 Brussels attacks, according to Belgian public broadcaster RTBF.

Belgium began its largest ever trial last year to determine whether 10 men played a part in the suicide bombings on March 22, 2016 that killed 32 people and injured over 300.

ISIS claimed responsibility for the attacks on Brussels airport followed by explosions at a metro station in the city.

This is a breaking story. More to come

