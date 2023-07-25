Ties with far-right hinder Spain’s Popular Party forming a government despite election win

MADRID (AP) — Chances to form a government have dwindled for Spain’s conservative Popular Party after its election win after two small regional parties refused to lend their support due to the potential presence of the far-right Vox party in the cabinet. Alberto Nuñez Feijóo’s right-of-center Popular Party won the most votes in Sunday´s ballot and finished with 133 seats, far short of the 176 majority figure in the 350-seat Spanish parliament. Feijóo tried garnering support from other parties but the numbers do not add up. As of Tuesday, he only has the support of ultra-nationalist Vox and the tiny conservative UPN party. On Monday, two small conservative parties said they would not support any government with Vox party members in it.

