Was this the wildest ‘Barbie’ premiere so far?

(CNN) — There has been no shortage of flamboyant fashion moments during the press tour for Greta Gerwig’s “Barbie” adaptation. Margot Robbie and her stylist Andrew Mukamal painstakingly recreated specific Mattel costumes from vintage Barbies for a number of Robbie’s red carpet engagements, Ryan Gosling has mainly been seen sporting pastel powersuits, and movie-goers are even arriving to theaters in head-to-toe hot pink.

But perhaps the pinnacle of Barbie-mania was not the London or Los Angeles premiere (where most of the film’s cast were in attendance), but instead Madrid. The Spanish capital rolled out the pink carpet on July 19 for the “Barbie” screening, and guests rose to the occasion — arriving in a spectrum of show-stopping fuchsia looks.

From pink face paint to trailing capes, scroll down for what could be the wildest outfits worn on the “Barbie” red carpet circuit so far. (CNN and Warner Brothers share the same parent company, Warner Bros Discovery.)

