5 injured after a crane collapses in New York City, source says

(CNN) — Five people suffered non-life-threatening injuries as a result of a crane collapse Wednesday morning in Manhattan, according to a source with the New York City Fire Department.

The incident occurred at a vacant construction site on 10th Avenue and 41st Street, per the FDNY. Firefighters responded to a five-alarm fire at the site, the FDNY tweeted.

The flames could be seen from CNN’s offices at Hudson Yards, as smoke rose from the scene. Images shared by the office of Mayor Eric Adams showed debris lying in the street below.

New York City officials said to expect emergency personnel, smoke, and traffic delays in the area, the city’s emergency notification system said. People should avoid the area between 10th and 11th avenues from West 41st to West 42nd, the New York Police Department said on Twitter.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

