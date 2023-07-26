China’s sharp-tongued foreign minister is ousted, but his combative style is expected to continue

BEIJING (AP) — China’s sharp-tongued foreign minister, Qin Gang, was something of an avatar for nationalist Communist Party leader and President Xi Jinping, warning of “conflict and confrontation” with the U.S., the stakes of which could be the “future of humanity.” Now, Qin has been dismissed from office in the biggest political tumult to strike China in a decade. Qin’s departure was announced Tuesday after a month-long disappearance from public view, sparking rumors of personal scandals or friction within the top party echelons. It also comes during economic challenges and poor relations with Washington and other nations. Qin’s predecessor, Wang Yi, has been appointed as caretaker minister.

