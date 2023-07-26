How to watch the USWNT against the Netherlands in a rematch of the 2019 Women’s World Cup final

By Matias Grez, CNN

(CNN) — The second round of group stage fixtures at the 2023 Women’s World Cup is now well under way as teams look to join Spain and Japan in the knockout stages.

Thursday’s action is highlighted by a blockbuster clash between the US Women’s National Team (USWNT) and the Netherlands in a rematch of the final from four years ago.

Elsewhere, Portugal faces Vietnam and co-host Australia takes on Nigeria.

How to watch

In the US, the match will air on your local Fox channel. You can also stream the match by signing in with your TV provider at foxsports.com or on the Fox Sports app. Telemundo and Peacock are providing Spanish-language coverage.

Seven Network and Optus Sport are broadcasting matches in Australia and the BBC and ITV have the rights in the United Kingdom.

The USWNT takes on the Netherlands at 9 p.m. ET on Wednesday, Portugal plays Vietnam at 3:30 a.m. ET on Thursday and co-host Australia looks to seal its spot in the knockout round against Nigeria at 6 a.m. ET Friday.

A full breakdown of media rights holders in each country is available on the FIFA website.

USWNT vs. the Netherlands

Tournament favorite the USWNT takes on 2019 runner-up the Netherlands in what is without a doubt the most hotly-anticipated match-up of the group stages in Australia and New Zealand.

Off the back of a comfortable 3-0 win over Vietnam in its Group E opener, the USWNT will now face a much sterner test against a Netherlands team and squad that boasts many of the same players that reached the final four years ago.

The Oranje got its campaign at this World Cup off to a winning start thanks to a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Portugal. Despite missing star forward Vivianne Miedema through injury, the Dutch can still rely on the dangerous attacking trio of Daniëlle van de Donk, Lieke Martens and Jill Roord.

“We approach every game like it’s the biggest game, and this game is no different,” USWNT star Alex Morgan told reporters. “But we have played Netherlands historically in very important matches: 2019, Olympics, even before then.

“So this is going to be an incredibly difficult match-up. Very challenging. We watched the Netherlands the other night, and they have a lot of the same players as we played them in the World Cup four years ago.

“A little bit different of a formation, but still same personnel, and that’s important for kind of team chemistry. So just knowing that we know that we have to be at our best, and we’re doing everything we can at the training field, in the meetings, watching video, doing everything we can. It’s going to be a very good match-up.”

Portugal vs. Vietnam

Next up, it’s Portugal against Vietnam as both teams look to get off the mark after defeats in their opening games.

Vietnam gave a good account of itself defensively in the defeat to the USWNT, holding the World Cup juggernaut to just three goals in the face of far less flattering pre-match predictions.

Unsurprisingly, Vietnam failed to register a single shot in the one-sided match but will likely get more of a chance to show off its attacking abilities against Portugal.

After only narrowly losing 1-0 to the Netherlands, Portugal will be confident going into Thursday’s match.

Goalkeeper Inês Pereira shone with a couple of smart saves to keep her team in the match and Portugal could have snatched an equalizer inside the final 10 minutes through substitute Telma Encarnação.

Australia vs. Nigeria

Co-host Australia is up last on Thursday as the Matildas look to book their place in the last 16 following the opening game victory over the Republic of Ireland.

Missing captain and star forward Sam Kerr, Australia looked disjointed for large spells of the match but secured the three points thanks to Steph Catley’s nerveless penalty.

Kerr will be missing again for the Nigeria match and head coach Tony Gustavsson knows the team will need to show an improvement against tougher opposition.

Nigeria impressively held reigning Olympic champion Canada to a goalless draw in its opening match, thanks largely to the heroics of goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie.

The Nigeria captain made a number of vital saves throughout the contest, the most impressive coming as she saved Christine Sinclair’s penalty and then swatted away the follow up.

