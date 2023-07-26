Israel’s Supreme Court says it will not block law that limits its power – for now

By Ivana Kottasová and Amir Tal, CNN

(CNN) — Israel’s Supreme Court said Wednesday that it will not issue an injunction to temporarily block a controversial new law that curbs its power to strike down government decisions.

The so-called reasonableness law, part of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s plans to weaken the judiciary, has now entered into force.

The court said that it would debate the law in September. Multiple groups had filed petitions to the Supreme Court to throw out the law, including the Israeli Bar Association.

