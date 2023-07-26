Skip to Content
Leicester family desperately searching for Sid, the missing giant tortoise

Published 6:34 AM

By Denise Pridgen

    LEICESTER, North Carolina (WLOS) — A Leicester family needs your help to find its missing giant tortoise.

The 26-year-old Sid got out of a pen at the family’s farm 10 days ago. He was last seen in the area of Winsome and Early Mountain roads in the Big Sandy Mush area of Leicester.

Sid is about 2 feet long and 18 inches wide and weighs about 75 pounds.

Anyone who spots him is asked to call the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office at 828- 250-4503 or Buncombe County Animal Control at 828-250-6670.

