Man pleads not guilty in fatal road rage shooting in Washington state

GORST, Wash. (AP) — A 26-year-old man has pleaded not guilty to a murder charge in connection with a road-rage shooting Monday in Washington state. The Kitsap Sun reports Mark Keith Smith pleaded not guilty in Kitsap County Superior Court on Wednesday to second-degree murder in the death of 68-year-old Patrick Weems. Smith’s bail remains at $1 million. Attempts to find a lawyer for Smith to comment weren’t immediately successful. KING-TV reports Smith is claiming self-defense. Washington State Patrol officials say the shooting stemmed from interactions between the men while driving on Interstate 5 and that it happened after both pulled over on state Route 16 in Gorst.

