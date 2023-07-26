Skip to Content
Tyson Foods to distribute 40,000 pounds of meat to Vermonters dealing with flood damage

By Michael Cusanelli

    BRATTLEBORO, Vermont (WPTZ) — Tyson Foods is donating 40,000 pounds of meat to help Vermonters affected by recent flooding.

The Arkansas-based company will donate the food, which they said is equivalent to 160,000 servings, to the Vermont Food Bank in Brattleboro on Thursday, July 27.

Tyson is the world’s second-largest processor and marketer of chicken, beef, and pork.

The donation is the latest in a string of corporate donations to help Vermonters affected by catastrophic flood waters, including a recent donation of box fans and dehumidifiers from Amazon that were distributed by the Vermont National Guard earlier this month.

