DNA tests confirm the body found on a Swiss glacier is of a German mountaineer missing since 1986

GENEVA (AP) — Police in southwestern Switzerland say that DNA tests have confirmed that the body recently found on a glacier southeast of the famed Matterhorn peak is that of a German mountaineer who disappeared 37 years ago. Authorities say increasing glacier melt, which many scientists blame on global warming, has spurred a recent increase in discoveries of the remains of hikers, skiers and other Alpinists who went missing decades ago. Regional police say the 38-year-old German went missing in September 1986 and that searches at the time did not find him. the body was found earlier in July on the Theodul glacier near the Italian border.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.