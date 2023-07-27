Hayao Miyazaki’s ‘The Boy and the Heron’ to open Toronto Film Festival

NEW YORK (AP) — “The Boy and the Heron,” the first film in a decade by Japanese anime master Hayao Miyazaki, will open the 48th Toronto International Film Festival, organizers announced Thursday. The long-awaited “The Boy and the Heron” opened earlier this month in Japan under the title “How Do You Live?” Miyazaki, the 82-year-old co-founder of Studio Ghibli and the maker of films including “Spirited Away” and “My Neighbor Totoro,” came out of retirement to make his 12th feature. “The Boy and the Heron” was released without any trailer or marketing promotions in Japan. Miyazaki has said that makes seeing the film more of a discovery.

