LeBron James thanks well-wishers after son Bronny’s cardiac arrest

By Jacob Lev, CNN

(CNN) — NBA superstar LeBron James tweeted about his son Bronny James on Thursday for the first time since his son suffered a cardiac arrest earlier this week.

“I want to thank the countless people sending my family love and prayers. We feel you and I’m so grateful. Everyone doing great. We have our family together, safe and healthy, and we feel your love. Will have more to say when we’re ready but I wanted to tell everyone how much your support has meant to all of us! #JamesGang”

This is a developing story and will be updated.

