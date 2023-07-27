Misleading clients on abortion could cost Illinois pregnancy centers

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Crisis pregnancy centers in Illinois that are popping up near abortion facilities to offer information about alternatives face penalties if they disseminate misleading or untruthful information. The development comes after Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed legislation immediately applying the state’s consumer protection statute to the pregnancy centers. The centers are non-medical facilities that offer services to pregnant women and girls, such as ultrasound. They wasted little time challenging the law. A national network of pregnancy help centers and several centers in Illinois filed a federal lawsuit in Chicago, seeking a restraining order and injunction against enforcement. The say the law violates free speech protections.

