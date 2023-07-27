Norwegian woman and her Nepali Sherpa guide set new record by scaling 14 highest peaks in 92 days
By MUNIR AHMED
Associated Press
ISLAMABAD (AP) — A Pakistani mountaineering official says a Norwegian woman and her Nepali Sherpa guide have set a new record by scaling the world’s 14 highest peaks in 92 days. On Thursday, they scaled K2 on the Chinese-Pakistani border in the Karakorum Range — considered to be among the most dangerous peaks. All the mountains the two climbed are above 8,000 meters, or 26,000 feet. The Pakistani official, Karrar Haidri, congratulated Kristin Harila and Tenjen Sherpa on their “remarkable achievement.” He said “they did it in 92 days.” Haidri says the previous record-holder, Nirmal Purja, a Nepali-born British citizen, scaled the 14 highest peaks in 189 days in 2019.