Pastor struck, killed by Stamford officer

STAMFORD, Connecticut (WFSB) — A popular pastor was struck and killed on Wednesday by a Stamford police officer while the officer drove to a call, authorities said.

Officials said the incident occurred near the intersection of Wire Mill Road and Studio Road around 4:12 p.m. while the pedestrian walked across the street to get his mail from a mailbox.

When officer Zachary Thomas Lockwood saw the pedestrian, Lockwood performed an evasive maneuver and entered the westbound lane of traffic.

While in the westbound lane, police said Lockwood collided with the pedestrian, identified as 69-year-old Rev. Tommie Jackson of Stamford.

At the time, Jackson was on foot northbound.

The cruiser involved came to a rest on the property of a nearby home.

“[Jackson] was rushed to Stamford Hospital where life-saving measures were unsuccessful,” Stamford police said.

Several police cruisers were present at the scene of the collision when Channel 3 crews arrived. The area where it happened was described as a neighborhood surrounded by a lot of woods. The roadway was narrow with no sidewalks.

A news release from Stamford Chief of Police Timothy Shaw stated that “our thoughts and prayers go out to the family of the deceased.”

Stamford Mayor Caroline Simmons released a statement on Thursday morning. I am devastated and heartbroken by the untimely passing of Rev. Tommie Jackson. Rev. Jackson was a pillar in the Stamford community and led a life devoted to faith and public service. He was a larger-than-life presence who was steadfast in his advocacy for social and racial justice and touched the lives of so many through his work as Pastor at Rehoboth Fellowship Church and Faith Tabernacle Church, as well as Assistant Director of the Urban Redevelopment Commission. Rev. Jackson’s decades of service and leadership made an indelible impact on the City of Stamford. I was honored to call him a friend and I will greatly miss his positive energy, wonderful sense of humor, and infectious smile. Our thoughts and prayers are with Rev. Jackson’s family, especially his wife Dorye, who honorably serves our city as a Stamford police commissioner, and their daughters Evinn and Erin. My thoughts and prayers are also with Officer Lockwood and his family during this very difficult time.

– Stamford Mayor Caroline Simmons

Connecticut State Police assumed control of the investigation.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or the moments beforehand was asked to contact Det. Corey Clabby at corey.clabby@ct.gov or Det. Ryan Hackett at ryan.hackett@ct.gov.

