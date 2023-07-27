Republican-led committee calls off vote to hold Meta’s Mark Zuckerberg in contempt

WASHINGTON (AP) — A House committee has called off a vote on a recommendation that Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg be held in contempt of Congress for failing to fully supply documents related to an investigation into supposed censorship of conservatives by tech companies. Rep. Jim Jordan, the Republican chair of the Judiciary Committee, tweeted shortly before the committee was to meet Thursday that based on “Facebook’s newfound commitment to fully cooperate” with the investigation, it had decided to hold contempt in abeyance, “For now.” The committee says Meta has produced only documents between Meta and external entities, and a small subset of relevant internal documents. It’s seeking more internal documents.

