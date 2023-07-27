Skip to Content
Sprains, strains and ACL tears. What to know about some of the NFL’s most common injuries

By DENNIS WASZAK Jr.
AP Pro Football Writer

Hamstring pulls, ligament tears and ankle sprains can be as formidable an opponent for NFL teams as a high-scoring offense or stingy defense. Seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady once said there’s a 100% injury rate in the NFL. Navigating those injuries could make the difference between a squad seeing its season sink or beating the odds and making the playoffs. Among the most common football-related injuries are Achilles tendon ruptures, concussions, sprained ankles and turf toe.

