Sweden’s prime minister “extremely concerned” as new applications to burn religious books pour in

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Sweden’s prime minister says that police have received several permit applications for the burning of religious texts in the country next week. He says he fears this may escalate tensions further with the Muslim world. In his first public comments since the start of the Quran burning crisis that has severely strained Stockholm’s ties with Muslim nations, Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson told Swedish news agency TT he was “extremely concerned” that a new wave of desecrations could draw serious consequences for Sweden. A recent string of public Quran desecrations by a handful of anti-Islam activists in Sweden has sparked angry demonstrations in Muslim countries.

