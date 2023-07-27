U.S. Women’s World Cup tie vs. Netherlands draws combined audience of 7.93 million on Fox, Telemundo

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The United States’ 1-1 draw against the Netherlands in the Women’s World Cup drew 7.93 million viewers, making it the largest combined English- and Spanish-language audience for a group stage match involving the American women. The first U.S. match on Friday night against Vietnam had a combined audience of 6.26 million. The game on Thursday afternoon in Wellington, New Zealand, which kicked off at 9 p.m. EDT Wednesday night, averaged 6,429,000 viewers on Fox, making it the most-watched group stage telecast since Fox started covering it in 2015. The Spanish-language audience of 1.51 million across Telemundo, Peacock, Universo and Telemundo streaming platforms was the second-largest Women’s World Cup audience regardless of round.

