A pollution tax on older cars can be extended to London’s suburbs after a British court ruling

A British court has ruled against five London suburbs that tried to block a pollution tax on older cars. The High Court says Mayor Sadiq Khan has the authority to expand the Ultra Low Emission Zone to the city’s outskirts. The expansion is becoming a hot political issue in the U.K. amidst increasingly dramatic impacts of climate change. Drivers of older gas and diesel vehicles must pay 12.50 The new changes will take effect next month and charge drivers of older gas and diesel vehicles 12.50 pounds ($16) a day they operate. Five conservative councils challenged the measure, criticizing its impact on lower-income drivers in an area with fewer public transport options.

