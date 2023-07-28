Armenia calls on allies to help get aid to Nagorno-Karabakh during tensions with Azerbaijan

YEREVAN, Armenia (AP) — Armenia’s authorities are calling on the country’s international allies to pressure on Azerbaijan after accusing it of carrying out a three-day blockade of humanitarian aid to Nagorno-Karabakh. The accusations mark another flashpoint in the tense relationship between Armenia and Azerbaijan which have fought over the breakaway region for decades. Armenia’s deputy foreign minister on Thursday accused Azerbaijan of blockading the so-called Lachin Corridor and demanded international allies step in to allow 19 trucks with 400 tons of humanitarian aid to pass. Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry said Friday that it viewed Armenia’s attempt to send a convoy to Nagorno-Karabakh “under the guise of ‘humanitarian aid’” as a violation of Azerbaijan’s “territorial integrity and sovereignty.”

