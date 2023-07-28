G20 ministers reach agreement on most, but not all, climate issues

BENGALURU, India (AP) — The final meeting of climate and environment ministers from the world’s largest economies ended without an agreement or joint statement Friday despite pleas from leading figures for nations to show a united front on climate change as weather records shatter across the globe. In a gathering in Chennai in India, ministers from the Group of 20 countries — who emit around 80% of the world’s planet-warming gases — failed to agree on four of 68 points of discussion. The ministers’ decisions will now be passed on to country leaders ahead of a summit in New Delhi in September this year.

