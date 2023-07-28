Travis Scott releases new album ‘Utopia,’ but not how he originally planned

By Marianne Garvey, CNN

(CNN) — Travis Scott has released his new album, “Utopia.”

Scott had originally planned to perform new songs from the album during a concert at the Pyramids of Giza, but that was canceled on July 26 over “complex production issues.” The show is still being rescheduled but so far no date has been announced.

Guest collaborations on the album include Beyoncé on “Delresto (Echoes),” Drake with “Meltdown,” Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon and Sampha collaborate on “My Eyes,” SZA and Future are on “Telekinesis,” and Kid Cudi appears on “Looove”

Daft Punk’s Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo co-produced on “Modern Jam.” The Weeknd and Swae Lee are on “Circus Maximus,” Young Thug and India.Arie appear on “Skitzo,” and Dave Chappelle pops up on “Parasail.”

Also credited on the album are James Blake and Kanye West.

Prior to “Utopia,” Scott teased the album dropping by releasing a few new songs and beginning a nightclub residency called “Road to Utopia.” A companion film to the album titled “Circus Maximus,” featuring work from five different directors, was announced earlier this week.

This is Scott’s first full-length album after his ill-fated 2021 Astroworld Festival in Houston, where a crowd crush left 10 people dead and injured hundreds.

