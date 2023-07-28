What to know as recreational marijuana becomes legal in Minnesota on Aug. 1

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesotans can legally possess and grow their own marijuana for recreational purposes starting Tuesday, Aug. 1, subject to limits meant to keep a lid on things while the state sets up a full-blown legal cannabis industry. The Democratic-controlled Minnesota Legislature approved a massive legalization bill and Gov. Tim Walz signed it in May. At least one Minnesota tribe, the Red Lake Nation, plans to take advantage of its sovereignty and allow sales right away. But the state is projecting that most legal retail sales probably won’t begin until early 2025 because it will take time to put the licensing system and other regulations in place.

