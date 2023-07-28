With Trump newly indicted, here’s what to know about the documents case and what’s next

Donald Trump has been indicted on three additional charges in a case that accuses him of illegally possessing classified documents. These new allegations, in a case stemming from a 2022 raid at his Florida estate, add fresh detail to the criminal case initially issued last month. The former president faces three new charges in a superseding indictment issued by federal prosecutors on Thursday. Trump is newly accused of asking a staffer at his Mar-a-Lago club to delete camera footage at his Florida estate in an effort to obstruct the federal investigation into his possession of classified documents. The employee is also now charged in the case.

