Man gets 40 years for prison escape bid months before expected release date from 7-year sentence

PEARL, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi man was sentenced to 40 years in state prison after breaking out of a correctional facility and holding two people at gunpoint just months before he was to have completed a previous sentence. Shunekndrick Huffman pleaded guilty to two counts of kidnapping and a judge on Monday sentenced him to 40 years in state prison. A prosecutor said Huffman escaped from the Central Mississippi Correctional Facility in August 2022. At the time, he had nearly completed a seven-year sentence for aggravated assault with only months remaining. Autorities captured Huffman after he was found hiding in a trash can not far from the prison.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.