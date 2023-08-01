Dutch ministry says a fire that blazed for nearly a week on a cargo ship appears to have burnt out

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The Dutch government says a fire that had been burning on board a cargo ship carrying thousands of new cars appears to have burnt itself out after nearly a week. The Fremantle Highway was carrying 3,783 new vehicles including 498 electric vehicles from the German port city of Bremerhaven to Singapore. The ship had been ablaze since late on July 25. One crew member died and others were injured when the fire erupted. The 21-member crew were all Indian nationals. They and two other people on board were evacuated in the early hours of July 26. The Dutch Ministry of Infrastructure and Water Management that is coordinating salvage efforts said Tuesday that the situation is stable and there are “no indications that the fire is still burning.”

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.