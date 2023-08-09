Sydney Sweeney feels ‘beat up’ by all the rumors surrounding her

By Marianne Garvey

(CNN) — Sydney Sweeney is aware of the rumors about her and sometimes, she admits, it all gets to her.

“Sometimes I feel beat up by it,” the “Euphoria” actress, who also has a “Barbarella” reboot in development, told Variety in a cover story published on Wednesday. “It’s hard to sit back and watch, and not be able to stand up for yourself.”

Sweeney has dealt with whispers about her family’s politics and claims that she had an affair with her “Anyone But You” co-star, Glen Powell.

She said she’s also aware how her own words can backfire on her, saying it can be hard to give standalone quotes more context.

“When we have a two-hour conversation and there’s six quotes in it, it’s so hard to have the context behind what we’re speaking about, and how we’re saying it to each other,” she told the publication.

In 2022, Sweeney threw a birthday party for her mother, and pictures showed guests in what appeared to be Blue Lives Matter clothing and MAGA red caps, which were later revealed to read “Make Sixty Great Again.”

Of that backlash, the “Reality” actor said this week, “There were so many misinterpretations. The people in the pictures weren’t even my family. The people who brought the things that people were upset about were actually my mom’s friends from L.A. who have kids that are walking outside in the Pride parade, and they thought it would be funny to wear because they were coming to Idaho.”

And on that Powell rumor, which began when she and her costar presented their new movie “Anyone but You” at CinemaCon in Las Vegas earlier this year, she simply commented, “It’s a rom-com.”

“That’s what people want! Glen and I don’t really care. We have so much fun together, and we respect each other so much; he’s such a hard worker, and I’m a hard worker,” she added. “We talk all the time like, ‘That’s really funny.’”

