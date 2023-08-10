49ers CEO Jed York is being sued over insider trading accusations

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — San Francisco 49ers chief executive Jed York is being sued over accusations of insider trading related to his role on the board of an online educational company. The San Francisco Chronicle reported that two shareholder lawsuits have been filed against York and other directors of Santa Clara-based Chegg Inc. The suits allege that York and other directors of Chegg hid the company’s role in helping college students cheat on online exams during the pandemic. The suits say the company’s revenues and stock price fell sharply once colleges resumed in-person testing and students couldn’t use Chegg to cheat.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.