A seasoned guide and 2 clients in their 60s perished on treacherous ridge in Scottish Highlands

LONDON (AP) — British media say a seasoned mountain guide and two clients in their 60s were roped together when they died traversing a treacherous Scottish Highlands ridge. Dave Fowler was head of the West Coast Mountain Guides and he was leading a man and woman across one of the narrowest ridge crests in Britain on Saturday. The group failed to return by nightfall and searchers found their bodies the next day. No details have been released on where along the ridge they were found or what might have happened. They were trekking on Aonach Eagach, which is an extremely narrow crest marked by series of steep rocky pitches and intimidating pinnacles with precipitous drops.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.