Arizona Democrats lose lawsuit looking to block No Labels Party

PHOENIX (AP) — An Arizona judge has rejected the state Democratic Party’s lawsuit targeting the new No Labels Party, which many Democrats fear will boost former President Donald Trump’s bid to return to the White House. A Maricopa County judge ruled Monday that Secretary of State Adrian Fontes properly recognized No Labels as a political party earlier this year. The judge rejected Democratic claims that there were deficiencies in the paperwork No Labels filed, but said she may allow Democrats to refile the lawsuit with new arguments. No Labels says it is seeking ballot access in many states and will run a bipartisan “unity ticket” for president “if the two parties select unreasonably divisive presidential nominees.”

