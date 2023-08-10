Collin Morikawa has roots in Lahaina. He’s pledging $1,000 per birdie for Hawaii fires relief

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Collin Morikawa is pledging $1,000 for every birdie he makes the next three PGA Tour events to help with relief for the deadly fires in Hawaii. For him, it’s personal. Morikawa’s grandparents were born in Lahaina and owned a restaurant there. Lahaina is a historic town on Maui and a popular tourist destination. It was the hardest hit by fires that have claimed at least 36 lives and destroyed fabled Front Street. Morikawa made six birdies Thursday in the FedEx St. Jude Championship. He’s hopeful others will pitch in and make pledges to raise as much money as possible.

