Rebel Wilson gives update about her on-set injury: ‘It was such a shock’

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Rebel Wilson is healing after an on-set accident resulted in her having to get stitches.

The actress shared an update on her Instagram Story on Thursday, about what happened to her while filming in Savannah, Georgia recently.

In the video, the injury to her nose was quite apparent. Wilson said toward the beginning of the clip, “I just wanted to say thank you for all your well wishes.”

“I’ve actually been healing quite amazing,” she continued, showing off the injury. “The stitches have dissolved out from my on-set accident last week.”

According to Wilson, she had done several “kick-a** fight sequences” for the independent action film (which is allowed during the writers and actors strikes currently ongoing), and was filming her final scene in the movie when she was hit in the face with the butt of a gun during a fight scene.

“It was such a shock,” the “Bridesmaids” star remarked, later adding that she’s “all good” now.

“It was like really fun to do an action movie, but God, it can be a bit dangerous,” Wilson also said in the clip.

