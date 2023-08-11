A local train hits a truck at a crossing in central Poland, injuring 22 people

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Officials say that 22 people have been hurt when a local train hit a truck at a railway crossing in central Poland. Four of those injured in the crash near Dalanowek Friday have been hospitalized, one in very serious condition, according to local firefighters. The firefighters posted photos on their Facebook showing the one-carriage local train standing upright after its nose was damaged in the crash, and the almost untouched cabin of the otherwise mangled truck, at a small crossing among fields. Accidents caused by trucks forcing priority at rural railway crossings are not infrequent in Poland.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.