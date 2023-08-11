Accidents blocking US 20 near Rigby

RIGBY, Idaho (KIFI) - Multiple accidents are blocking US 20 west of Rigby causing a traffic backup.

One accident on the southbound lanes at milepost 320 involves a number of victims. A medical helicopter was called to the accident scene.

Another accident involving two cars on the eastbound lanes is blocking one lane.

You may want to avoid this area until the accidents are cleaned up. It's unknown how long that will be.

This is a breaking story, we'll update as we get more information.