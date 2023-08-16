14 more members of Minneapolis gangs are charged in federal violent crime initiative

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Officials have announced that 14 members of Minneapolis-based gangs have been charged with crimes including possession of machine guns, fentanyl trafficking and firearms violations. The arrests are part of a federal initiative to crack down on violent gangs. The Minneapolis police chief said a small group of violent offenders are responsible for the vast majority of violence in the city. This is the second round of charges brought against Minneapolis street gangs. In May, federal authorities charged 45 gang members with crimes that included homicide and drug trafficking. U.S. Attorney Andy Luger said he will continue to investigate and prosecute the most violent members and leaders of Minneapolis street gangs.

