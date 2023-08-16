New Jersey’s gambling revenue was up by 5.3% in July. The Borgata casino set a new monthly record

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Atlantic City’s casinos, New Jersey horse tracks that take sports bets, and their online partners won over half a billion dollars from gamblers in July, up 5.3% from a year earlier. Figures released Wednesday show the month was particularly good for Atlantic City’s top-performing casino. The Borgata broke its own record for the most money any Atlantic City casino has ever won in a single month, with more than $127 million in casino, internet and sports betting winnings. But the amount of money won from in-person gamblers at the nine casinos declined by 3% compared with a year ago, to less than $290 million.

