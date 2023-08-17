2 Nigerian brothers plead not guilty to sexual extortion charges after death of Michigan teenager

MARQUETTE, Mich. (AP) — Two Nigerian brothers have pleaded not guilty to sexually extorting teenage boys and young men in Michigan and across the country. U.S. Attorney Mark Totten says 22-year-old Samuel Ogoshi and 20-year-old Samson Ogoshi of Lagos, Nigeria, entered the pleas during their arraignment Thursday in US District Court in Marquette. Totten says a detention hearing has been scheduled for next Wednesday. The Ogoshis are accused of running an international sextortion ring in which they posed as a woman and which resulted in the death of 17-year-old Jordan DeMay of Marquette, in the Upper Peninsula, from a self-inflicted gunshot on March 25, 2022.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.