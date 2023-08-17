Red Lake Nation in northwestern Minnesota plans to roll out mobile cannabis dispensary

RED LAKE, Minn. (AP) — The Red Lake Nation in northwestern Minnesota plans to roll out a mobile marijuana dispensary that will operate only on tribal lands. The tribe opened the state’s first recreational marijuana store this month. Minnesota Public Radio reports that the dispensary will resemble a food truck, and will allow the tribe to expand its cannabis business. Tribal Secretary Samuel Strong says that since the tribe’s dispensary opened for recreational sales Aug. 1, they’ve been seeing about 300 customers a day. The White Earth Nation has also opened a dispensary. But off-reservation dispensaries in Minnesota aren’t expected to open until early 2025.

