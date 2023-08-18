Cyberattack keeps hospitals’ computers offline for weeks

MANCHESTER, Conn. (AP) — Key computer systems at hospitals and clinics in several states have yet to be turned back on more than two weeks after a cyberattack forced some emergency room shutdowns and ambulance diversions. Prospect Medical Holdings says Friday that progress is being made but could not say when operations might return to normal. The provider runs medical facilities in California, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island and Texas. Paper records and temporary phone systems were in place. Emergency rooms and trauma centers were operating, but the organization confirmed that some primary care appointments, elective surgeries, blood drives and other services were still postponed.

