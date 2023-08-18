Neighbors Ukraine and Romania sign accord to boost Kyiv’s grain exports through Romanian territory

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Ukraine and neighboring Romania have signed an agreement to work together to boost Kyiv’s export of grain through Romania borders after Moscow broke off a key wartime shipping agreement that allowed safe passage through the Black Sea. The accord was signed during a trip by Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal to the Romanian capital, Bucharest, for talks with his Romanian counterpart Marcel Ciolacu. The two leaders discussed ways to ramp up the war-torn nation’s key grain exports, and improve infrastructure for transportation across river, rail, road, sea, including at border crossings. Ciolacu told a news conference after the meeting that he hopes Romania can transit more than 60% of Ukraine’s grain exports.

