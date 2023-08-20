iPhone 15 could have faster charging

Eva Rothenberg, CNN

New York (CNN) — Apple’s fall product launch next month is all but certain to include a new iPhone, and rumors say it could include faster charging.

According to 9to5Mac, a tech blog with a solid track record on Apple rumors, the next iPhone will switch from Apple’s Lightning charging port to the more widespread USB-C and at least some models will support faster charging speeds.

The blog cited anonymous industry sources, and Apple did not respond to CNN’s request for comment.

The iPhone 15 could be compatible with a 35-watt charger, allowing the device to charge faster. Apple recommends iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max users avoid charging with any wired chargers over 27 watts, and iPhone 14 users limit their chargers to 20 watts. A 20-watt charger can fully power an iPhone 14 in one hour. The charging speed of the 35-watt charger is unclear when used with the iPhone 15 series.

It is important not to pair iPhones with chargers exceeding the recommended wattage, as the excess power could overheat the phone and damage the battery.

Even at 35 watts, the iPhone 15 will still be significantly slower to charge than competitor flagship models like Samsung’s Galaxy S23 Series – phones capable of handing “superfast charging” with special 45-watt chargers.

Though Apple has fallen behind in the charging game, its products still boast impressive battery life. In March, 9to5Mac performed a battery tests on the S23 Ultra and the iPhone 14 Pro Max and found the latter won out. While the S23 Ultra has a larger battery capacity, it lasted 27 hours and 6 minutes, while its Apple counterpart held on for another 38 minutes before dying.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.