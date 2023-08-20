Skip to Content
Russia’s first moon mission in decades fails as spacecraft collides with surface

By Uliana Pavlova and Alex Stambaugh, CNN

(CNN) — Russia’s Luna-25 spacecraft has collided with the surface of moon after communication was interrupted, Russian state media TASS reported, citing Russia’s space agency, Roscosmos.

The spacecraft was meant to be Russia’s first lunar landing mission in 47 years.

According to preliminary calculations, Luna-25 “switched to an off-design orbit” before the collision, TASS reported.

A specially formed interdepartmental commission will investigate the reasons for the loss of Luna-25, state media added.

The news comes a day after the spacecraft reported an “emergency situation” as it was trying to enter a pre-landing orbit, according to Roscosmos.

This is a developing news story. More follows…

