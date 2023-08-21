‘Camp Spark’ inspires girls to become firefighters

By WMAR STAFF

BALTIMORE (WMAR) — Camp Spark with the Baltimore City Fire Department is about getting young girls interested in jobs within the department.

The young women participate in real-world firefighting drills, such as putting on and off the gear, handling a live fire hose, and participating in a firefighter relay.

The girls also learn valuable skills like team building and critical thinking.

Two days at the fire training center gave these young women a good idea if this could be a job for them later in life.

“I do think it would be a good career path. Why? Because from the looks of it, it looks like it’d be really good physically and mentally,” Ca’ren Epps, who participated in Camp Spark, said.

The girls finished their two days of training with a graduation ceremony.

Many of them were excited about the opportunity to see what being a firefighter was all about.

