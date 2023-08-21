Fire at salvage yard causing smoke plume seen around metro St. Louis

By Kalie Strain

Click here for updates on this story

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) — A large fire at 111 Salvage in Madison County is causing a smoke plume that can be seen around the metro.

Madison County EMA told First Alert 4 that Highway 111 is closed as firefighters battle the flames. The Madison County EMA is working to keep firefighters on the scene cool as the St. Louis region has been put under heat advisories.

Herb Simmons with the St. Clair County EMA was also on the scene at the fire at 111 Savage and told First Alert 4 that tankers are shuttling water back and forth to try to combat the fire.

Simmons said there are no evacuations in place because there are no residences in the area near the fire.

Fire investigators do not know how the fire started at this time, according to Simmons. An air conditioning unit has been brought in for firefighters battling the flames to take breaks.

The fire broke out sometime after 6 p.m., and First Alert 4 crews on the scene have seen road closures around the area.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.